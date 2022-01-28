Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $92.06 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

