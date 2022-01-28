Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,499 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.7% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 169.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.49 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

