Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 605 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE TRN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.