Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

