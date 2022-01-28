Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $722,000 Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gannett were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

