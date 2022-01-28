Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

