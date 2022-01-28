Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

VNO opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

