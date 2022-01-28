Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%.

TCFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

