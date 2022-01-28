Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Lowered by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems accounts for 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 116.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 143,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,351. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

