Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.70 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -15.48 Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 0.99 $338.14 million $2.26 9.01

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33%

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSun and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.50%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.