Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares iSun and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iSun
|$21.05 million
|2.70
|-$980,000.00
|($0.31)
|-15.48
|Amkor Technology
|$5.05 billion
|0.99
|$338.14 million
|$2.26
|9.01
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares iSun and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iSun
|-12.02%
|-12.65%
|-8.70%
|Amkor Technology
|9.56%
|21.78%
|10.33%
Volatility & Risk
iSun has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSun and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iSun
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Amkor Technology
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
iSun currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.50%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Amkor Technology.
Summary
Amkor Technology beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About iSun
iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.
About Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
