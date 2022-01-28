Comparing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Resources Connection pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48% Visa 51.07% 37.62% 15.86%

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.88 $25.23 million $1.53 11.18 Visa $24.11 billion 16.47 $12.31 billion $5.63 36.62

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Resources Connection and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visa 0 4 19 0 2.83

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Visa has a consensus price target of $266.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Visa beats Resources Connection on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

