Compass Group’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.61) to GBX 1,800 ($24.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.48) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.99).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,659.50 ($22.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,606.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,541.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £29.61 billion and a PE ratio of 83.53. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,765 ($23.81).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.63), for a total value of £189,732 ($255,979.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

