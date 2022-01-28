Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

