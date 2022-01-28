Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 46,506 Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

GOSS stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.