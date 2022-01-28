Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,642 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

