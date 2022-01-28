Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $672,000 Investment in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $1,375,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNSR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LNSR opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.59. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

