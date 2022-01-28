Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $23.02 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GDP has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

