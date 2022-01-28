Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,205 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5,438.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 91,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 777.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

