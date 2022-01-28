Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $486,000 Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.74.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

