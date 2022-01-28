Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.