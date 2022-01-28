Contrasting Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 6 0 2.86 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 154.08%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and ZW Data Action Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.63 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -9.86

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Blend Labs beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

