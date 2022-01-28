Contrasting DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DocuSign alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DocuSign and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47 Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $248.56, suggesting a potential upside of 124.56%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Temenos.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 15.07 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -190.84 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Risk and Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocuSign beats Temenos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.