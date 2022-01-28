Contrasting GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35% GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03%

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.84 -$65.67 million N/A N/A GeoPark $393.69 million 2.15 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -8.82

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riley Exploration Permian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats GeoPark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.