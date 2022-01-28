Contrasting Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

61.0% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Graphite Bio and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$68.37 million N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 6.57 $407.30 million $4.57 15.85

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graphite Bio and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 6 9 0 2.50

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 326.93%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $114.73, suggesting a potential upside of 58.36%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.