Contrasting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) & Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -90.93% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.09% -19.18%

76.2% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Galera Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 421.01%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.22 million ($3.29) -0.72 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.03 million ($0.23) -20.43

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

