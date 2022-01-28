Contrasting Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Power Solutions International and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Solutions International and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $417.64 million 0.16 -$22.98 million ($1.91) -1.57 Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.40 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Power Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Power Solutions International and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International -10.12% N/A -7.32% Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

