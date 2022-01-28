Contrasting Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Proto Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.94%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs $434.39 million 2.96 $50.87 million $1.13 41.22

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

