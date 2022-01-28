Contrasting Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $141.41 million 13.28 -$31.08 million N/A N/A Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.03 -$6.00 million $2.18 8.28

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xometry and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nielsen 2 4 2 0 2.00

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $80.28, indicating a potential upside of 78.39%. Nielsen has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -25.18% N/A -29.35% Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nielsen beats Xometry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

