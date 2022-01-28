Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

