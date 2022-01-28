Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) rose 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.17 and last traded at C$9.12. Approximately 124,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 768,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

