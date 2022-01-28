Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

GLW stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

