Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.15.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

