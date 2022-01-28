Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.15.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

