Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.15.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

