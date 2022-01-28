Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.83. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 3,935 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $789.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

