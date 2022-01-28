Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

