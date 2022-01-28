Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

