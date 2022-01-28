Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 13,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,801. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

