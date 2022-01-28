Cowen Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

