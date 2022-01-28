Cpwm LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.26. 1,383,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,135,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.60 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

