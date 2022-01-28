Cpwm LLC Has $48.15 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 4.4% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $48,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.