Cpwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Omeros makes up about 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Omeros worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $321.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

