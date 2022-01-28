Cpwm LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cpwm LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.97. 9,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

