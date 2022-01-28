Cpwm LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,596.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,823.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,810.20 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

