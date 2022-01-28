Cpwm LLC Sells 99 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 129,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $128.19 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

