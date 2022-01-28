Cpwm LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 392,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,883 shares of company stock worth $57,414,185. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

