Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $130,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

