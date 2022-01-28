Creative Planning Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemours were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 39.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 58.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

