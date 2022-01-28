Creative Planning Has $365,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,335,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.