Creative Planning Has $373,000 Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $48.00 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

